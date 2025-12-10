NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here is “Let me elaborate..” “Today’s NYT Strands #648 Hints and Answers for December 11, 2025

“Let me elaborate…” NYT Strands #648 Hints for December 11, 2025

Today’s NYT Strand’s theme is: “Let me elaborate“

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Strands hint No. 1: Additions found at the end or bottom of a written text.

Strands hint No. 2: Literary terms for concluding thoughts or extra notes.

Literary terms for concluding thoughts or extra notes. Strands hint No. 3: PO, AD, EP, FO

Today’s NYT Strands #648 Answer for December 11, 2025

Remaining words: Postscript, Addendum, Epilogue, Footnote

Today’s Strands felt like a trip to the library or a deep dive into the anatomy of a book. The theme was undeniably cohesive, focusing on those structural elements that flesh out a written work, but finding the actual answers required a bit of patience as the words were on the longer side. It was satisfying to connect the letters for these literary terms, though you really had to look for the “final touches” to clear the board. It’s a puzzle that rewards those who pay attention to the fine print!

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.