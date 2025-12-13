NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here is “Pricy Pairing” “Today’s NYT Strands #651 Hints and Answers for December 14, 2025

“Pricy Pairing” NYT Strands #651 Hints for December 14, 2025

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

Today’s NYT Strand’s theme is: “Pricy Pairing“

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Click here to reveal hints for today’s NYT Strands

Strands hint No. 1: The theme combines popular ocean catches and premium cuts of beef.

Strands hint No. 2: You would typically order these items by weight or piece for a main course meal.

Strands hint No. 3: RI, SI, CR, SH, SC, LO

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

Today’s NYT Strands #651 Answer for December 14, 2025

Click here to reveal all the words plus the spangram word. Spangram word – SURFANDTURF

Remaining words: Ribeye, Sirloin, Crab, Shrimp, Scallop, Lobster.

Today’s Strands offered a delicious blend of options that are often paired on the menu, making the overall theme very clear once you spotted the first few items. It was satisfying to jump between land and sea to complete the board. While the Spangram initially seemed a little long, it perfectly encapsulated the duality of the word list, acting as the ultimate dinner order. I found the inclusion of both the crustacean family and the cow cuts to be a nice touch, ensuring the vocabulary covered a good range of culinary terms. It wasn’t the toughest puzzle I’ve ever tackled, but it was certainly a well-seasoned and enjoyable solve. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.

Click here to reveal today’s NYT Strands puzzle image.

How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.