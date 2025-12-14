NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here is “Palette Episodes” “Today’s NYT Strands #652 Hints and Answers for December 15, 2025

“Palette Episodes” NYT Strands #652 Hints for December 15, 2025

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

Today’s NYT Strand’s theme is: “Palette Episodes”

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Strands hint No. 1: Tune in for a chromatic viewing experience.

Strands hint No. 2: Classic and modern television series with colorful names.

Strands hint No. 3: GR, BL, WH, GO, BL, AC, LO, GI

Today’s NYT Strands #652 Answer for December 15, 2025

Remaining words: Green, Blue, White, Golden, Bloods, Acres, Lotus, Girls

Today’s Strands felt like a nostalgic flip through a TV guide, spanning several decades of entertainment history. It was satisfying to see how the theme bridged the gap between classic sitcoms from the mid-20th century and modern HBO prestige dramas. The puzzle wasn’t particularly difficult if you are a pop culture buff, but finding the specific pairings required recalling titles that sit on opposite ends of the television spectrum. It was a vibrant solving experience that really popped off the board once the “colorful” connection became clear. I would rate it 4 out of 5

How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.