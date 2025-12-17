NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here is “Natural remedies” “Today’s NYT Strands #655 Hints and Answers for December 18, 2025

“Natural remedies” NYT Strands #655 Hints for December 18, 2025

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

Today’s NYT Strand’s theme is: “Natural remedies“

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Click here to reveal hints for today’s NYT Strands

Strands hint No. 1: Natural ingredients often found in a holistic pantry or a wellness shot.

Natural ingredients often found in a holistic pantry or a wellness shot. Strands hint No. 2: A collection of roots, fruits, and pantry staples used to fight off a seasonal cold.

A collection of roots, fruits, and pantry staples used to fight off a seasonal cold. Strands hint No. 3: EL, GA, TU, HO, LE

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

Today’s NYT Strands #655 Answer for December 18, 2025

Click here to reveal all the words plus the spangram word. Spangram word – IMMUNEBOOSTERS

Remaining words: Elderberry, Garlic, Turmeric, Honey, Lemon

Today’s Strands was a refreshing mix of culinary and medicinal vibes. Finding the Spangram early is definitely the key here, as it acts like a bridge connecting the various botanical and kitchen-counter remedies scattered throughout the grid. I found that the longer words required some careful pathfinding, especially the one starting with “E”, but once you see the pattern of “natural wellness,” the rest of the board clears up like a foggy head after a hot cup of tea. It’s a very cohesive theme that rewards players who think about health and vitality. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

Click here to reveal today’s NYT Strands puzzle image.

How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

You can also check out today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.