Today’s NYT Wordle #1430 Hints, Answers – May 19, 2025

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1430 for May 19, 2025.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1430 Hints for May 19, 2025

Here are some hints to help you

Click to Reveal to Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 0 repeated letters

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 1 vowel in it

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: The word ends with H

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter P

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: Synonyms include tone, modulation, frequency, and sound

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1430 Answer and Meaning (May 19, 2025)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1430 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1430 is PITCH .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1430 is . Meaning: PITCH– the degree to which a sound or musical note is high or low

How did you like today’s Wordle puzzle?

Answer to Yesterday’s NYT Wordle #1429

In case you missed yesterday’s Wordle or are simply living in a different time zone, the answer for Wordle #1429 is LIVID. For a list of all the past Wordle answers, check out our always-updated list of past Wordle answers.