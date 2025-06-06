Today’s NYT Wordle #1449 Hints, Answers – June 7, 2025

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1449 for June 7, 2025.
Table of Contents
Today’s NYT Wordle #1449 Hints for June 7, 2025
Here are some hints to help you
Click to Reveal to Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition:
Today’s Wordle answer has 1 repeated letter
Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels:
Today’s Wordle answer has 3 vowels in it
Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending:
The word ends with E
Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting:
Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter R
Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms:
Synonyms include recycle, reprocess, repeat, redeem
Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.
Today’s NYT Wordle #1449 Answer and Meaning (June 7, 2025)
Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:
Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1449 Answer and Meaning
- Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1449 is REUSE.
- Meaning: REUSE- use again or more than once
How did you like today’s Wordle puzzle?
Answer to Yesterday’s NYT Wordle #1448
In case you missed yesterday’s Wordle or are simply living in a different time zone, the answer for Wordle #1448 is EDIFY. For a list of all the past Wordle answers, check out our always-updated list of past Wordle answers.
How to Play NYT Wordle?
Well, if you are here, then chances are that you are already familiar with the game. Still, if you need a refresher, Wordle requires you to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. If your answer is correct, all the boxes turn green, or else it become gray. However, if the letter is correct but the location isn’t, it becomes yellow.
You can try your skills by heading over to the NYT Wordle website or downloading the NYT Crossword app on your mobile. Available for both iOS and Android, it is free to play. Whether you want to expand your vocabulary or showcase your word wizardry to your friends, playing Wordle is the way to go.
While you don’t need an NYT account to play the game, you will need to log in if you want to keep track of your progress or compare your scores with your friends. Refreshed at midnight every night, there’s an exciting new puzzle waiting for you every day.
What are the Rules for Wordle?
Wordle doesn’t have a written set of rules, but there are still a few things that you need to follow:
- If your guess is correct and the letters are in the right place, the boxes turn green
- If the letters match the answer, but their position doesn’t match, it will be highlighted in yellow
- If the letters don’t match at all, then it will turn gray
- You have six attempts to correctly guess the five-letter word
- There can be repeated letters, meaning a single letter can be there more than once.
- All guesses should have a valid letter in Wordle’s dictionary, meaning you can’t type random letters
- Each daily Wordle is available for 24 hours, so you have until midnight to attempt it
- The answer is always singular, not plural; however, Wordle will still accept them as a guess
- You can only play one Wordle daily, so if you complete it, you will need to wait till the next day