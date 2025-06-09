Today’s NYT Wordle #1452 Hints, Answers – June 10, 2025

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1452 for June 10, 2025.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1452 Hints for June 10, 2025

Here are some hints to help you

Click to Reveal to Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 1 repeated letter

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 1 vowel in it

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: The word ends with Y

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter T

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: Synonyms include candy, toffee, fruit chews

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1452 Answer and Meaning (June 10, 2025)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1452 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1452 is TAFFY .

How did you like today’s Wordle puzzle?

Answer to Yesterday’s NYT Wordle #1451

In case you missed yesterday’s Wordle or are simply living in a different time zone, the answer for Wordle #1451 is BOARD. For a list of all the past Wordle answers, check out our always-updated list of past Wordle answers.

How to Play NYT Wordle?

Well, if you are here, then chances are that you are already familiar with the game. Still, if you need a refresher, Wordle requires you to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. If your answer is correct, all the boxes turn green, or else it become gray. However, if the letter is correct but the location isn’t, it becomes yellow.

You can try your skills by heading over to the NYT Wordle website or downloading the NYT Crossword app on your mobile. Available for both iOS and Android, it is free to play. Whether you want to expand your vocabulary or showcase your word wizardry to your friends, playing Wordle is the way to go.

While you don’t need an NYT account to play the game, you will need to log in if you want to keep track of your progress or compare your scores with your friends. Refreshed at midnight every night, there’s an exciting new puzzle waiting for you every day.

What are the Rules for Wordle?

Wordle doesn’t have a written set of rules, but there are still a few things that you need to follow: