Today’s NYT Wordle #1601 Hints, Answers – November 6, 2025

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1601 for November 6, 2025.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1601 Hints for November 6, 2025

Here are some hints to help you

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 0 repeated letters.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 3 vowels in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter E.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter G.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: appearance, likeness, semblance, pretense, and mask.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1601 Answer and Meaning (November 6, 2025)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1601 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1601 is GUISE .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1601 is . Meaning: The meaning of the word is an external form, appearance, or manner of presentation, often concealing the true nature of something.

This five-letter solution is a fascinating one, rooted in the concept of external presentation and often suggesting a degree of intentional concealment. It’s a word that is common enough to be in many people’s active vocabulary but perhaps less frequent in daily conversation than some other answers, making it a moderately challenging but very satisfying target. Its distinct letter pattern, with a concentration of vowels near the end and a relatively uncommon starting consonant, provides a good challenge for players using standard opening strategies.



How did you like today’s Wordle puzzle?

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

Answer to Yesterday’s NYT Wordle #1600

In case you missed yesterday’s Wordle or are simply living in a different time zone, the answer for Wordle #1600 is SHORT. For a list of all the past Wordle answers, check out our always-updated list of past Wordle answers.

How to Play NYT Wordle?

Well, if you are here, then chances are that you are already familiar with the game. Still, if you need a refresher, Wordle requires you to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. If your answer is correct, all the boxes turn green, or else it become gray. However, if the letter is correct but the location isn’t, it becomes yellow.

You can try your skills by heading over to the NYT Wordle website or downloading the NYT Crossword app on your mobile. Available for both iOS and Android, it is free to play. Whether you want to expand your vocabulary or showcase your word wizardry to your friends, playing Wordle is the way to go.

While you don’t need an NYT account to play the game, you will need to log in if you want to keep track of your progress or compare your scores with your friends. Refreshed at midnight every night, there’s an exciting new puzzle waiting for you every day.

What are the Rules for Wordle?

Wordle doesn’t have a written set of rules, but there are still a few things that you need to follow: