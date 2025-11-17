Today’s NYT Wordle #1613 Hints, Answers – November 18, 2025

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1613 for November 18, 2025.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1613 Hints for November 18, 2025

Here are some hints to help you

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 0 repeated letter.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 3 vowel in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter E.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter O.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: suggest, say, think, believe, declare, and state.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1613 Answer and Meaning (November 18, 2025)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1613 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1613 is OPINE .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1613 is . Meaning: To hold or express an opinion.

This selection is a lovely, rather formal word that brings to mind a measured and thoughtful contribution to a discussion. It suggests that the speaker is not just blurting something out, but is taking a moment to present their viewpoint with a certain level of gravitas. The letters are arranged in a classic, vowel-heavy pattern, making for a relatively satisfying solve once the first couple of key positions are established. I’d rate this puzzle 4 out of 5.



How did you like today’s Wordle puzzle?

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

Answer to Yesterday’s NYT Wordle #1612

In case you missed yesterday’s Wordle or are simply living in a different time zone, the answer for Wordle #1612 is