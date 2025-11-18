Today’s NYT Wordle #1614 Hints, Answers – November 19, 2025

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1614 for November 19, 2025.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1614 Hints for November 19, 2025

Here are some hints to help you

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 0 repeated letters.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 2 vowels in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter R.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter M.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: creator, constructor, producer, and manufacturer.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1614 Answer and Meaning (November 19, 2025)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1614 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1614 is MAKER .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1614 is . Meaning: A maker is a person or thing that makes or creates something.

This five-letter term is quite common and functional, playing a key role in various industries, from crafts to technology. Its simple structure, containing a good mix of common consonants and essential vowels, makes it relatively accessible for players who focus on high-frequency letters in their initial guesses. Since there is no letter repetition, it is straightforward and doesn’t pose a significant challenge in the final stages of the puzzle. It’s a solid, everyday word that often proves to be a satisfying solve. I’d rate this puzzle 3 out of 5.



How did you like today’s Wordle puzzle?

Answer to Yesterday's NYT Wordle #1613

In case you missed yesterday’s Wordle or are simply living in a different time zone, the answer for Wordle #1613 is