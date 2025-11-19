Today’s NYT Wordle #1615 Hints, Answers – November 20, 2025

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1615 for November 20, 2025.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1615 Hints for November 20, 2025

Here are some hints to help you

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 0 repeated letters.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 2 vowels in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter E.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter G.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: serious, solemn, important, critical, and crucial

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1615 Answer and Meaning (November 20, 2025)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1615 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1615 is GRAVE .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1615 is . Meaning: A place of burial for a dead body.

It felt like a very common term, one that’s easily recognizable and often comes up in conversation when discussing something very important or deeply serious. The structure was quite standard, featuring a good mix of common consonants and vowels, which should have made it reasonably accessible within the standard six guesses, especially if the player’s starting word targeted high-frequency letters. I’d rate this puzzle 4 out of 5.



How did you like today’s Wordle puzzle?

Answer to Yesterday’s NYT Wordle #1614

In case you missed yesterday’s Wordle or are simply living in a different time zone, the answer for Wordle #1614 is