Today’s NYT Wordle #1616 Hints, Answers – November 21, 2025

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1616 for November 21, 2025.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1616 Hints for November 21, 2025

Here are some hints to help you

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 0 repeated letters.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 2 vowels in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter L.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter V.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: utterance, sound, phoneme, and articulation.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1616 Answer and Meaning (November 21, 2025)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1616 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1616 is VOWEL .

The choice for today’s puzzle is foundational to language itself. It’s a key component in spoken communication, serving as the essential, open-throated core around which consonants must cluster to form a complete syllable. While visually unremarkable at five letters, its subject matter is universally known to anyone who has ever tried to read or speak a word, making it a very fair yet structurally common target for the guessing game. I’d rate this puzzle 4.5 out of 5.



How did you like today’s Wordle puzzle?

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

Answer to Yesterday’s NYT Wordle #1615

