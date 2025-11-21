Today’s NYT Wordle #1617 Hints, Answers – November 22, 2025

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1617 for November 22, 2025.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1617 Hints for November 22, 2025

Here are some hints to help you

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 0 repeated letters.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 1 vowel in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter K.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter T.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: dense, broad, heavy, stocky, compact, and crowded.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1617 Answer and Meaning (November 22, 2025)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1617 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1617 is THICK .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1617 is . Meaning: Having a large distance between two sides; or having a high density of something.

This five-letter descriptive term is quite common and fundamental in the English language, yet it still poses a decent challenge within the game’s constraints. Its structure is favorable, offering a good mix of consonants and a single central vowel, making it accessible from many common starting words. It’s a word that is regularly used in everyday conversation to describe physical attributes, consistency, or density, and discovering it is a satisfying moment in the daily puzzle. I’d rate this puzzle 3 out of 5.



How did you like today’s Wordle puzzle?

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

Answer to Yesterday’s NYT Wordle #1616

In case you missed yesterday’s Wordle or are simply living in a different time zone, the answer for Wordle #1616 is