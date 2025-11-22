Today’s NYT Wordle #1618 Hints, Answers – November 23, 2025

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1618 for November 23, 2025.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1618 Hints for November 23, 2025

Here are some hints to help you

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 1 repeated letter.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 1 vowel in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter Y.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter B.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: rabbit, hare, kitten, and fluffball

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1618 Answer and Meaning (November 23, 2025)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1618 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1618 is BUNNY .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1618 is . Meaning: A young or small domesticated rabbit.

This particular five-letter word feels like a playful, lighthearted choice for the game. It uses a relatively uncommon consonant pair and relies on a common final letter, which might make it tricky for some players to pinpoint early on, especially if they focus too much on common vowel patterns. It’s a very satisfying word to finally reveal after several guesses. I’d rate this puzzle 4 out of 5.



How did you like today’s Wordle puzzle?

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

Answer to Yesterday’s NYT Wordle #1617

In case you missed yesterday’s Wordle or are simply living in a different time zone, the answer for Wordle #1617 is