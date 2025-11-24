Today’s NYT Wordle #1620 Hints, Answers – November 25, 2025

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1620 for November 25, 2025.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1620 Hints for November 25, 2025

Here are some hints to help you

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 0 repeated letters.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 2 vowels in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter D

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter P

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: beg, implore, entreat, appeal, and petition.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1620 Answer and Meaning (November 25, 2025)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1620 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1620 is PLEAD .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1620 is . Meaning:To make an emotional appeal to someone or to present a formal argument in a court of law.

Today’s word was a fairly standard entry in the Wordle dictionary, leaning neither too hard nor too easy. Without any double letters to trip players up, the main challenge likely lay in placing the two vowels correctly. The common vowel combination found in the middle often helps players narrow down the structure quickly, provided they used a strong starting word. It is a word most people use in daily conversation or hear in legal dramas, so it shouldn’t have caused too many streaks to break, though it might have required three or four guesses to pin down the specific consonants surrounding the vowels.



How did you like today’s Wordle puzzle?

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

Answer to Yesterday’s NYT Wordle #1619

