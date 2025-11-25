Today’s NYT Wordle #1621 Hints, Answers – November 26, 2025

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1621 for November 26, 2025.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1621 Hints for November 26, 2025

Here are some hints to help you

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 0 repeated letter.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 2 vowel in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter L.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter H.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: shack, hut, shanty, and shed.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1621 Answer and Meaning (November 26, 2025)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1621 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1621 is HOVEL .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1621 is . Meaning: A small, squalid, and simply constructed dwelling or shelter.

This particular five-letter word evokes a sense of stark living conditions and poverty. Its structure is relatively common in the game, utilizing a high-frequency starting consonant and ending with a liquid sound, offering a decent chance for early-game players to narrow down the possibilities. While its meaning is not cheerful, its letter combination is one that dedicated players will likely encounter and correctly guess with methodical solving. I’d rate this puzzle 3 out of 5.



Answer to Yesterday’s NYT Wordle #1620

