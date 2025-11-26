Today’s NYT Wordle #1622 Hints, Answers – November 27, 2025

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1622 for November 27, 2025.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1622 Hints for November 27, 2025

Here are some hints to help you

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 0 repeated letter.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 2 vowel in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter T.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter R.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: send, transmit, forward, dispatch, hand over, pay, return, and cancel.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1622 Answer and Meaning (November 27, 2025)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1622 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1622 is REMIT .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1622 is . Meaning: To send money as payment, cancel or refrain from exacting a debt or punishment

This solution word feels like one that is moderately common in formal or business contexts, particularly when discussing financial transactions or legal matters. It carries a clear sense of action, either sending something or lessening a demand, and its structure is fairly straightforward for a five-letter word, making it a fair, though not overly simple, challenge for players to uncover. I’d rate this puzzle 3 out of 5.



How did you like today’s Wordle puzzle?

