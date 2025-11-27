Today’s NYT Wordle #1623 Hints, Answers – November 28, 2025

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1623 for November 28, 2025.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1623 Hints for November 28, 2025

Here are some hints to help you

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 1 repeated letter.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 2 vowels in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter C.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter C.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: gripe, indigestion, stomachache, spasms, and cramps.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1623 Answer and Meaning (November 28, 2025)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1623 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1623 is COLIC .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1623 is . Meaning: Severe, often fluctuating pain in the abdomen caused by obstruction, muscle spasms, or inflammation.

Today’s word might have thrown some players off, as its double letter is not commonly a part of starter words, which could have complicated the early guesses. Although it is a fairly common medical term, its low-frequency letter placement could make it a mid-to-late-game challenge, potentially requiring a few dedicated guesses just to pinpoint the final position and confirm the duplication. I’d rate this puzzle 4 out of 5.



How did you like today’s Wordle puzzle?

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

Answer to Yesterday’s NYT Wordle #1622

In case you missed yesterday’s Wordle or are simply living in a different time zone, the answer for Wordle #1622 is