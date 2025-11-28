Today’s NYT Wordle #1624 Hints, Answers – November 29, 2025

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1624 for November 29, 2025.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1624 Hints for November 29, 2025

Here are some hints to help you

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 1 repeated letter.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 1 vowel in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter F.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter G.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: surly, stern, abrupt, harsh, and hoarse.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1624 Answer and Meaning (November 29, 2025)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1624 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1624 is GRUFF .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1624 is . Meaning: Rough or harsh in manner or voice.

The word chosen today offers a delightful mix of common and less common letters, providing a decent challenge for both seasoned and casual players. Its phonetic structure is somewhat distinctive, which could either help or hinder initial guesses depending on the chosen strategy. Given its composition, starting words that cover a broad range of high-frequency consonants might be more effective in uncovering its hidden structure, leading to a satisfying solve within the standard six attempts. I’d rate this puzzle 3.5 out of 5.



How did you like today’s Wordle puzzle?

Answer to Yesterday’s NYT Wordle #1623

In case you missed yesterday’s Wordle or are simply living in a different time zone, the answer for Wordle #1623 is