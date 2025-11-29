Today’s NYT Wordle #1625 Hints, Answers – November 30, 2025

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1625 for November 30, 2025.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1625 Hints for November 30, 2025

Here are some hints to help you

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 1 repeated letter.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 1 vowel in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter Y.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter M.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: humid, sticky, sultry, and close

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1625 Answer and Meaning (November 30, 2025)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1625 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1625 is MUGGY .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1625 is . Meaning: The word describes weather that is warm, moist, and close, often causing discomfort.

The atmosphere surrounding this word often suggests a particular physical discomfort, evoking images of heavy, saturated air and a general feeling of being damp and overheated. It’s a condition often associated with certain times of the year and specific geographical locations, making it a very descriptive and relatable term. While not an extremely common word in everyday conversation, its inclusion in the puzzle is quite fair, relying on a common sensory experience for its recognition. I’d rate this puzzle 4 out of 5.



How did you like today’s Wordle puzzle?

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

Answer to Yesterday’s NYT Wordle #1624

In case you missed yesterday’s Wordle or are simply living in a different time zone, the answer for Wordle #1624 is