Today’s NYT Wordle #1626 Hints, Answers – December 1, 2025

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1626 for December 1, 2025.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1626 Hints for December 1, 2025

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 0 repeated letter.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 2 vowel in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter H.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter L.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: percolate, filter, seep, drain, and extract.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1626 Answer and Meaning (December 1, 2025)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1626 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1626 is LEACH .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1626 is . Meaning: To dissolve and remove (or be removed) a substance from soil or another material by the action of a liquid, especially water.

This five-letter term is quite evocative, suggesting a slow, steady process of removal or depletion. It’s a word often encountered in scientific or environmental contexts, bringing to mind the gradual action of water as it permeates and draws out essential minerals or, sometimes, unwanted toxins. The structure of the word is common enough to be guessable, yet its specific usage is technical, making it a satisfying solve that bridges everyday vocabulary and more specialized language. I’d rate this puzzle 3 out of 5.



Answer to Yesterday’s NYT Wordle #1625

