Today’s NYT Wordle #1627 Hints, Answers – December 2, 2025

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1627 for December 2, 2025.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1627 Hints for December 2, 2025

Here are some hints to help you

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 1 repeated letter.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 2 vowel in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter I.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter C.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: percolate, filter, seep, drain, and extract.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1627 Answer and Meaning (December 2, 2025)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1627 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1627 is CACTI .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1627 is . Meaning: A succulent plant typically having a thick, fleshy stem bearing spines, and a member of the plant family Cactaceae.

This word presents a great challenge in the popular game due to its relatively low-frequency letter combination and its botanical nature, which might not be top of mind for all players. The repeated consonant, though helpful once located, can initially mislead those focusing on unique letters, adding a layer of enjoyable difficulty to the day’s puzzle. I’d rate this puzzle 4 out of 5.



How did you like today’s Wordle puzzle?

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

Answer to Yesterday’s NYT Wordle #1626

In case you missed yesterday’s Wordle or are simply living in a different time zone, the answer for Wordle #1626 is