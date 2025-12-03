Today’s NYT Wordle #1629 Hints, Answers – December 4, 2025

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1629 for December 4, 2025.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1629 Hints for December 4, 2025

Here are some hints to help you

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 0 repeated letter.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 2 vowels in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter P.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter T.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: flower, blossom, bloom, spring flower, bulb flower.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1629 Answer and Meaning (December 4, 2025)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1629 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1629 is TULIP .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1629 is . Meaning: A bulbous spring-flowering plant of the lily family, with boldly colored, cup-shaped flowers.

Today’s Wordle was a pleasant, bright five-letter word that immediately brings to mind vibrant colors and the fresh air of a new season. Its structure is quite balanced, presenting a straightforward challenge for most players, with no tricky duplicate letters to mislead initial guesses. It’s a word everyone is familiar with, which makes for a satisfying solve, evoking images of gardens and warmth after a long winter. I’d rate this puzzle 4 out of 5.



Answer to Yesterday’s NYT Wordle #1628

