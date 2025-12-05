Today’s NYT Wordle #1631 Hints, Answers – December 6, 2025

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1631 for December 6, 2025.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1631 Hints for December 6, 2025

Here are some hints to help you

Repetition: Today's Wordle answer has 0 repeated letter.

Vowels: Today's Wordle answer has 2 vowel in it.

Ending: Today's Wordle answer ends with the letter T.

Starting: Today's Wordle answer begins with the letter W.

Synonyms: middle, girth, midriff, and belly.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1631 Answer and Meaning (December 6, 2025)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Answer: The five-letter word for today's Wordle #1631 is WAIST.

Meaning: The part of the human body between the ribs and the hips, often narrower than the parts above and below.

It’s a very common, five-letter noun that most people encounter and use daily, referencing a central part of the human anatomy. Its arrangement of letters is fairly standard, featuring a good mix of common consonants and vowels, which makes it a slightly easier word to solve once one or two letters are correctly placed on the board. A solid guess! I’d rate this puzzle 4 out of 5.



How did you like today’s Wordle puzzle?

Answer to Yesterday’s NYT Wordle #1630

