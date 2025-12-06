Today’s NYT Wordle #1632 Hints, Answers – December 7, 2025

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1632 for December 7, 2025.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1632 Hints for December 7, 2025

Here are some hints to help you

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 0 repeated letter.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 2 vowel in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter E.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter F.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: pipe, fife, whistle, recorder, and piccolo.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1632 Answer and Meaning (December 7, 2025)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1632 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1632 is FLUTE .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1632 is . Meaning: A flute is a high-pitched wind instrument consisting of a tube with holes stopped by the player’s fingers or keys.

This instrument, often associated with orchestras and classical music, presents an interesting balance of common and uncommon letters. The combination of sounds is quite pleasing, though the placement of the rarer letters might pose a moderate challenge for players relying on standard starting words. It’s a nicely balanced word that sits comfortably in the middle difficulty range. I’d rate this puzzle 3 out of 5.



