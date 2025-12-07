Today’s NYT Wordle #1633 Hints, Answers – December 8, 2025

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1633 for December 8, 2025.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1633 Hints for December 8, 2025

Here are some hints to help you

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 0 repeated letter.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 1 vowel in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter Y.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter G.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: sauce, dressing, juice, and seasoning.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1633 Answer and Meaning (December 8, 2025)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1633 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1633 is GRAVY .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1633 is . Meaning: A sauce made from the fat and juices of cooked meat, often thickened with flour.

This five-letter term immediately brings a certain warmth and richness to mind, evoking images of hearty, comforting meals. It’s a word that suggests a pleasing addition or an unexpected bonus, often used metaphorically to describe something extra good or lucrative. Its simple structure makes it a somewhat straightforward yet satisfying solve, particularly if one starts with a good vowel-heavy opener, making it a relatively approachable challenge for most players. I’d rate this puzzle 4 out of 5.



How did you like today’s Wordle puzzle?

Answer to Yesterday’s NYT Wordle #1632

