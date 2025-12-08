Today’s NYT Wordle #1634 Hints, Answers – December 9, 2025

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1634 for December 9, 2025.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1634 Hints for December 9, 2025

Here are some hints to help you

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 0 repeated letter.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 2 vowel in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter E.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter S.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: contemptuous, disdainful, scornful, derogatory, and disrespectful..

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1634 Answer and Meaning (December 9, 2025)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1634 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1634 is SNIDE .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1634 is . Meaning: Derogatory or mocking in an indirect, disparaging way.

It’s a surprisingly sharp and often underutilized descriptor for a certain type of passive-aggressive negativity. This five-letter arrangement immediately brings to mind a superior, condescending tone, often masked behind a pretense of politeness. While it certainly fits the standard letter-frequency distribution for a solid guess, players might find themselves initially struggling to pinpoint it without a strong letter bank due to its less common structure compared to more frequent word patterns. I’d rate this puzzle 4.5 out of 5.



How did you like today’s Wordle puzzle?

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

Answer to Yesterday’s NYT Wordle #1633

In case you missed yesterday’s Wordle or are simply living in a different time zone, the answer for Wordle #1633 is