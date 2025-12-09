Today’s NYT Wordle #1635 Hints, Answers – December 10, 2025

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1635 for December 10, 2025.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1635 Hints for December 10, 2025

Here are some hints to help you

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 1 repeated letter.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 3 vowels in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter E

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter E

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: delete, remove, wipe out, and obliterate.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1635 Answer and Meaning (December 10, 2025)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1635 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1635 is ERASE .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1635 is . Meaning: To rub out or remove writing, marks, or recorded information.

Today’s Word was a fairly common verb that we often associate with fixing mistakes or clearing the slate. While it contains three vowels, which usually helps narrow things down, the repetition of the first and last letter can sometimes throw players off if they aren’t expecting that specific pattern.



How did you like today’s Wordle puzzle?

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

Answer to Yesterday’s NYT Wordle #1634

In case you missed yesterday’s Wordle or are simply living in a different time zone, the answer for Wordle #1634 is