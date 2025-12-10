Today’s NYT Wordle #1636 Hints, Answers – December 11, 2025

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1636 for December 11, 2025.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1636 Hints for December 11, 2025

Here are some hints to help you

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 1 repeated letter.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 2 vowel in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter S.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter G.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: surmise, conjecture, speculate, and hypothesize.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1636 Answer and Meaning (December 11, 2025)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1636 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1636 is GUESS .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1636 is . Meaning: To form an opinion or estimate without sufficient evidence or definite knowledge.

The solution for today was quite straightforward, consisting of common letters, but the inclusion of a double consonant could easily mislead players relying solely on unique letter combinations. The structure was friendly for those who focus on high-frequency starting words, rewarding a steady approach to pinning down both the placement and repetition of the final sound. I’d rate this puzzle 3 out of 5.



How did you like today’s Wordle puzzle?

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

Answer to Yesterday’s NYT Wordle #1635

In case you missed yesterday’s Wordle or are simply living in a different time zone, the answer for Wordle #1635 is