Today’s NYT Wordle #1637 Hints, Answers – December 12, 2025

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1637 for December 12, 2025.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1637 Hints for December 12, 2025

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 0 repeated letter.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 1 vowel in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter K.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter T.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: lorry, vehicle, haul, conveyance, and transport.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1637 Answer and Meaning (December 12, 2025)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1637 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1637 is TRUCK .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1637 is . Meaning: A large road vehicle used for carrying goods.

This particular five-letter solution offers a solid blend of common consonants and a singular, centrally placed vowel. Its structure is quite typical of English words, making it a word that many players will have in their standard starting word rotation. The ending consonant, while not the most frequent in the English lexicon, often provides a decisive clue, especially if a player has managed to narrow down the initial possibilities. It’s a satisfying guess to confirm, as it represents a very tangible object often seen in everyday life. I’d rate this puzzle 3.5 out of 5.



Answer to Yesterday’s NYT Wordle #1636

