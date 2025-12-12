Today’s NYT Wordle #1638 Hints, Answers – December 13, 2025

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1638 for December 13, 2025.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1638 Hints for December 13, 2025

Here are some hints to help you

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 0 repeated letter.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 2 vowel in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter R.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter M.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: cheapskate, scrooge, hoarder, and skinflint.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1638 Answer and Meaning (December 13, 2025)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1638 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1638 is MISER .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1638 is . Meaning: A person who hoards money and spends as little money as possible.

Today’s word was quite a common, straightforward five-letter term, consisting of a solid mix of consonants and vowels. Its structure doesn’t present any immediate difficulty with tricky double letters or uncommon letter combinations, making it a relatively average challenge for a solver. It belongs to a category of words that describe a specific type of personality or behavior often observed in literature and real life. I’d rate this puzzle 4 out of 5.



How did you like today’s Wordle puzzle?

