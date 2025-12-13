Today’s NYT Wordle #1639 Hints, Answers – December 14, 2025

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1639 for December 14, 2025.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1639 Hints for December 14, 2025

Here are some hints to help you

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 0 repeated letter.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 1 vowel in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter G.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter S.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: sway, oscillate, rock, and dangle.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1639 Answer and Meaning (December 14, 2025)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1639 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1639 is SWING .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1639 is . Meaning: To move back and forth while suspended from a point.

The feeling of momentum and rhythm is palpable with this answer. It evokes images of playground fun, the satisfying arc of a golf club, or even the dramatic change in a musical genre. It’s a dynamic word that suggests movement, balance, and the potential for either a gentle shift or a powerful action. I’d rate this puzzle 3.5 out of 5.



How did you like today’s Wordle puzzle?

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

Answer to Yesterday’s NYT Wordle #1638

