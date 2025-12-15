Today’s NYT Wordle #1641 Hints, Answers – December 16, 2025

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1641 for December 16, 2025.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1641 Hints for December 16, 2025

Here are some hints to help you

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 1 repeated letter.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 3 vowel in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter E.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter S.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: transition, movement, flow, and continuity.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1641 Answer and Meaning (December 16, 2025)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1641 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1641 is SEGUE .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1641 is . Meaning: To move smoothly and without interruption from one song, topic, or scene to another.

The choice for today presented a pleasing combination of common and uncommon letters, offering a good balance of challenge and discoverability. Its structure, featuring a mix of consonants and vowels in a less typical arrangement, likely provided a solid test of players’ letter-positioning strategies early in the game. I’d rate this puzzle 4 out of 5.



How did you like today’s Wordle puzzle?

Answer to Yesterday’s NYT Wordle #1640

In case you missed yesterday’s Wordle or are simply living in a different time zone, the answer for Wordle #1640 is