Today’s NYT Wordle #1642 Hints, Answers – December 17, 2025

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1642 for December 17, 2025.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1642 Hints for December 17, 2025

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 1 repeated letter.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 1 vowel in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter S.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter G.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: lawn, turf, herbage, and pasturage.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1642 Answer and Meaning (December 17, 2025)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1642 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1642 is GRASS .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1642 is . Meaning: Common wild plants with long, narrow leaves, especially growing in meadows and lawns.

This particular term is quite visually evocative, immediately painting a picture of verdant expanses and outdoor settings. Its structure is fairly common in English, making it a word that might be guessed relatively early in the puzzle, especially given the commonality of its starting and ending letters. The double letter in its structure, while sometimes a hindrance, can also be a helpful clue if one of the repeated letters is confirmed early on. It’s a foundational word in our lexicon, representing something almost universally recognized and essential. I’d rate this puzzle 3 out of 5.



