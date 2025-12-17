Today’s NYT Wordle #1643 Hints, Answers – December 18, 2025

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1643 for December 18, 2025.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1643 Hints for December 18, 2025

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 0 repeated letter.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 1 vowel in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter Y.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter R.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: rugger, football, contact sport, and scrum.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1643 Answer and Meaning (December 18, 2025)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1643 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1643 is RUGBY .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1643 is . Meaning: A team sport played with an oval ball that may be kicked, carried, and passed from hand to hand.

Today’s word was a refreshing change of pace, offering a sporty and energetic vibe to the daily puzzle. It is a term that evokes images of intense physical grit, muddy fields, and remarkable teamwork, yet its linguistic structure is quite elegant with its unique “Y” ending. While it might be a bit tricky for those who don’t follow international sports, it serves as a great reminder of how diverse the Wordle vocabulary can be, blending global culture with a solid, five-letter challenge. I’d rate this puzzle 4 out of 5.



Answer to Yesterday’s NYT Wordle #1642

