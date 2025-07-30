Today’s Octordle #1284 Hints And Answers – July 31, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1284 answers for July 31, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Octordle #1284 Hints For July 31, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 3 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 18 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are: E E, T, A, O, L, N, Z

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are: T, J, S, G, D, M, U, F

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 2 uncommon letters

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Octordle #1284 Answers For July 31, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Quordle #1284:

Click to reveal Octordle #1284 Answers for July 31, 2025 Word 1: TILDE

TILDE Word 2: JUICE

JUICE Word 3: SWEAT

SWEAT Word 4: GUAVA

GUAVA Word 5: DITTO

DITTO Word 6: MODEL

MODEL Word 7: URBAN

URBAN Word 8: FRITZ Today’s Octordle offered a truly engaging mental workout, with a few words that required a bit more thought than usual. The presence of some less common letters and a couple of those sneaky repeated characters meant the puzzle demanded careful deduction. It was that satisfying kind of challenge where each word, once uncovered, felt like a small victory, culminating in a real sense of accomplishment when all eight grids finally clicked into place. This one earns a solid 4 out of 5 for its clever blend of accessibility and thoughtful complexity.

Yesterday’s Octordle #1283 Answers For July 30, 2024

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

WORD 1: LYING

LYING WORD 2: DUSTY

DUSTY WORD 3: SHAKE

SHAKE WORD 4: FAINT

FAINT WORD 5: UNTIL

UNTIL WORD 6: GUILT

GUILT WORD 7: BEFIT

BEFIT WORD 8: HEAVY

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!