Today’s Octordle #1287 Hints And Answers – August 3, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1287 answers for August 3, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Octordle #1287 Hints For August 3, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 2 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 17 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are: O, E, K, E, E, L, Y, T,

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are: P, Q, C, U, A, R, B

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 2 uncommon letters

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Octordle #1287 Answers For August 3, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Quordle #1287:

Click to reveal Octordle #1287 Answers for August 3, 2025 Word 1: PRIMO

PRIMO Word 2: QUITE

QUITE Word 3: CHUNK

CHUNK Word 4: UTILE

UTILE Word 5: ADORE

ADORE Word 6: REGAL

REGAL Word 7: BITTY

BITTY Word 8: SQUAT

Today’s Octordle was a really satisfying mental workout. The puzzle felt fair, but it had a few clever tricks up its sleeve, like a letter that showed up more than once and another that appeared in a couple of different words. It made me pay extra close attention to the letter placements. Figuring out those little puzzles within the bigger puzzle was a great feeling, and it made the whole thing feel especially rewarding to complete.

Yesterday’s Octordle #1286 Answers For August 2, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: SLUNG

SLUNG Word 2: NASAL

NASAL Word 3: BATON

BATON Word 4: TONIC

TONIC Word 5: FERRY

FERRY Word 6: WOOLY

WOOLY Word 7: PARER

PARER Word 8: EAGLE

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!