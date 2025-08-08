Today’s Octordle #1293 Hints And Answers – August 9, 2025

Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1293 answers for August 9, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Octordle #1293 Hints For August 9, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 5 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 10 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are: K, G, T, N, Y, Y ,Y, G

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are: K, W, V, N,B, H, M, C

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 0 uncommon letters

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Octordle #1293 Answers For August 9, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Quordle #1293:

Click to reveal Octordle #1293 Answers for August 9, 2025 Word 1: KAYAK

KAYAK Word 2: WRING

WRING Word 3: VAUNT

VAUNT Word 4: NYLON

NYLON Word 5: BOSSY

BOSSY Word 6: HARRY

HARRY Word 7: MURKY

MURKY Word 8: CLUNG

Today’s Octordle felt like a classic puzzle with a couple of clever little twists thrown in. The words themselves were a nice mix, with some coming to me pretty easily while others required a bit more thought, especially when a few of them used the same letters in a tricky way. There was a word with a very distinct repeated letter that made me pause, and another one with a less common starting letter that was a fun surprise. It was a well-balanced challenge that felt genuinely rewarding to solve.

Yesterday’s Octordle #1292 Answers For August 8, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: STORK

STORK Word 2: FOCAL

FOCAL Word 3: UDDER

UDDER Word 4: EVENT

EVENT Word 5: CREEP

CREEP Word 6: TULLE

TULLE Word 7: PIANO

PIANO Word 8: COPSE

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!