Today’s Octordle #1300 Hints And Answers – August 16, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1300 answers for August 16, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Octordle #1300 Hints For August 16, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 1 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 15 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are:R, Y, T, T, M, Y, L, E

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are: H, R, P, D, P, D, A, R

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 0 uncommon letter

Today’s Octordle felt more like a mental scavenger hunt than a traditional word puzzle, leading you through a surprisingly wide range of ideas. The solutions moved from an intense emotion to a financial term, then to a physical object, and even to a legal concept. What made it particularly satisfying was that the challenge wasn’t in spotting repeated letters, but in the sheer variety of vocabulary. This set of words demanded a flexible mind, making the final ‘aha!’ moment a genuine thrill of connection.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Octordle #1300 Answers For August 16, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Quordle #1300:

Click to reveal Octordle #1300 Answers for August 16, 2025 Word 1: HATER

HATER Word 2: REPAY

REPAY Word 3: PAINT

PAINT Word 4: DROIT

DROIT Word 5: PSALM

PSALM Word 6: DIRTY

DIRTY Word 7: ANGEL

ANGEL Word 8: ROUTE

Yesterday’s Octordle #1299 Answers For August 15, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: BEGAT

BEGAT Word 2: RAISE

RAISE Word 3: SHARP

SHARP Word 4: TERSE

TERSE Word 5: THANK

THANK Word 6: EATEN

EATEN Word 7: TACKY

TACKY Word 8: WOULD

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!