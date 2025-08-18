Today’s Octordle #1303 Hints And Answers – August 19, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1303 answers for August 19, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Octordle #1303 Hints For August 19, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 5 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 10 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are: E, Y, D, K, Y, R, B, Y

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are: S, R, S, K, B, M, B, R

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 0 uncommon letters

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Octordle #1303 Answers For August 19, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Quordle #1303:

Click to reveal Octordle #1303 Answers for August 19, 2025 Word 1: SHORE

SHORE Word 2: REPLY

REPLY Word 3: SCALD

SCALD Word 4: KNACK

KNACK Word 5: BRINY

BRINY Word 6: MAYOR

MAYOR Word 7: BLURB

BLURB Word 8: RASPY

Today’s Octordle was a good mix of familiar and a few less common words, making for a satisfying solve. It felt like a quick journey, from a place you’d find by the water, to a quick comeback, and then to a couple of words about how things are made. The puzzle had a fun challenge with a few words that used the same letter more than once, which made me pay a little more attention. It was a well-balanced brain teaser that was rewarding to complete.

Yesterday’s Octordle #1302 Answers For August 18, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: SHUCK

SHUCK Word 2: WHEAT

WHEAT Word 3: JUMPY

JUMPY Word 4: CROCK

CROCK Word 5: BATTY

BATTY Word 6: MADAM

MADAM Word 7: REVEL

REVEL Word 8: MAMBO

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!