Home » Gaming » Today’s Octordle #1311 Hints And Answers – August 27, 2025

Today’s Octordle #1311 Hints And Answers – August 27, 2025

by Abeer Chawake
written by Abeer Chawake 0 comment

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1311 answers for August 27, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Octordle #1311 Hints And Answers – August 27, 2025

Today’s Octordle #1311 Hints For August 27, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition

Today’s Octordle has 13 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels

There are 10 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters

The ending letters for today’s Octordle are: E, H, Y, E, Y, D, R, E

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters

The starting letters for today’s Octordle are: T, P, E, S, C, G, L, H

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J )

Today’s Octordle has 0 uncommon letter

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Octordle #1311 Answers For August 27, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Quordle #1311:

Click to reveal Octordle #1311 Answers for August 27, 2025
  • Word 1: TENSE
  • Word 2: PINCH
  • Word 3: ELEGY
  • Word 4: SLIDE
  • Word 5: CANNY
  • Word 6: GOURD
  • Word 7: LEMUR
  • Word 8: HORDE

Today’s Octordle was an enjoyable and balanced puzzle. It felt like a gentle stroll through a vocabulary garden, moving from words with a crisp, direct sound to those that felt more lyrical and soft. The mix of common and slightly less common words made for a nice challenge, but none of the words were so obscure that they felt like a guess. The overall experience was one of smooth sailing and satisfying discovery, making it a very pleasant solve.

Yesterday’s Octordle #1310 Answers For August 26, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

  • Word 1: HAPPY
  • Word 2: OTTER
  • Word 3: BRIAR
  • Word 4: OLIVE
  • Word 5: LOTFY
  • Word 6: NOSEY
  • Word 7: WHISK
  • Word 8: ALONG

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

  • 🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.
  • 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.
  • Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

  • You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.
  • Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.
  • Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.
  • Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer

A part-time gamer and a full-time Tech Writer. Abeer is a tech enthusiast who keeps track of all the trending gadgets and smartphones. When he isn't busy smashing words with his keyboard, you can find him playing the latest PC Games or binge-watching TV Shows.

You may also like

❝ Hasagi! ❞:Today’s LoLdle Answers #1147 (August 27, 2025)

“The fellow countrymen of the Konoha…” Today’s Narutodle Answers #482...

Beavis and Butt-Head Coming to Fortnite with Epic Metallica Emote

Today’s OnePiecedle Answers #514 (August 27, 2025)

How to Find Hammerhead Choppa Locations in Fortnite

Genshin Impact Diona Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

“How many roads lead…” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers:...

How to Get Free Thrilldiver Skin in Fortnite

Today’s Quordle #1311 Hints And Answers – August 27, 2025

Grow a Garden – All Leafy Plants