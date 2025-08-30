Home » Gaming » Today’s Octordle #1315 Hints And Answers – August 31, 2025

by Abeer Chawake
What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1315 answers for August 31, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Octordle #1315 Hints For August 31, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition

Today’s Octordle has 13 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels

There are 8 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters

The ending letters for today’s Octordle are: L, Y, T, H, K, Y, E, Y

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters

The starting letters for today’s Octordle are: F, S, C, F, F, L, B, M

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J )

Today’s Octordle has 4 uncommon letters

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Octordle #1315 Answers For August 31, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today's Octordle #1315:

Click to reveal Octordle #1315 Answers for August 31, 2025
  • Word 1: FERAL
  • Word 2: SHADY
  • Word 3: CRUST
  • Word 4: FLUSH
  • Word 5: FLANK
  • Word 6: LANKY
  • Word 7: BIOME
  • Word 8: MERCY

Today’s Octordle was a fascinating blend of words that felt both familiar and a little bit surprising. It was interesting to see a wild and untamed word juxtaposed with a word for something secretive, and then to encounter a word for a hard outer layer followed by a word for a sudden rush. This puzzle’s mix of natural, human, and physical concepts made it a delightful and thought-provoking challenge. It was a well-crafted puzzle that kept me on my toes.

Yesterday’s Octordle #1314 Answers For August 30, 2025

In case you missed yesterday's Octordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

  • Word 1: DRILL
  • Word 2: SIREN
  • Word 3: OMEGA
  • Word 4: PHONE
  • Word 5: RISER
  • Word 6: INLAY
  • Word 7: AVERT
  • Word 8: HENCE

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

  • 🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.
  • 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.
  • Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

  • You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.
  • Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.
  • Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.
  • Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!

A part-time gamer and a full-time Tech Writer. Abeer is a tech enthusiast who keeps track of all the trending gadgets and smartphones. When he isn't busy smashing words with his keyboard, you can find him playing the latest PC Games or binge-watching TV Shows.

