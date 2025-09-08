Today’s Octordle #1324 Hints And Answers – September 9, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1324 answers for September 9, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Octordle #1324 Hints For September 9, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 13 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 10 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are: K, C, L, R, H, R, Y, M

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are: C, A, S, M, M, I, P, S

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 4 uncommon letters

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Octordle #1324 Answers For September 9, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Quordle #1324:

Click to reveal Octordle #1324 Answers for September 9, 2025 Word 1: CHALK

CHALK Word 2: ATTIC

ATTIC Word 3: SMALL

SMALL Word 4: METER

METER Word 5: MATCH

MATCH Word 6: INNER

INNER Word 7: POPPY

POPPY Word 8: SERUM

Today’s Octordle was a fascinating blend of different word types. It started with some common, everyday objects and then transitioned into more abstract concepts and descriptive terms. The inclusion of a word with a double consonant and a word that could be a verb or a noun added an extra layer of complexity. The puzzle felt like a linguistic puzzle box, with each answer revealing a new and different kind of word. It was a refreshing and enjoyable challenge that kept me on my toes from start to finish.

Yesterday’s Octordle #1323 Answers For September 8, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: HOWDY

HOWDY Word 2: HOUND

HOUND Word 3: ATONE

ATONE Word 4: TALLY

TALLY Word 5: VIRAL

VIRAL Word 6: RABBI

RABBI Word 7: HUTCH

HUTCH Word 8: TIBIA

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!