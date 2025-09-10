Today’s Octordle #1326 Hints And Answers – September 11, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1326 answers for September 11, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Octordle #1326 Hints For September 11, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 12 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 12 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are: H, R, R, E, H, N, H, F

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are: G, C, M, N, S, S, W, S

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 1 uncommon letter

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Octordle #1326 Answers For September 11, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Quordle #1326:

Click to reveal Octordle #1326 Answers for September 11, 2025 Word 1: GULCH

GULCH Word 2: CHEER

CHEER Word 3: MINOR

MINOR Word 4: NURSE

NURSE Word 5: SMASH

SMASH Word 6: SWOON

SWOON Word 7: WHICH

WHICH Word 8: SKIFF

This Octordle was a fantastic exercise in consonants. It leaned heavily on words with powerful digraphs and featured a notable repetition of certain letters, especially at the start and end of the words. This created a fun level of difficulty, where you might figure out the general shape of a word but needed a few extra guesses to nail down the specifics. The inclusion of a few double-letter words and a single uncommon consonant kept the solve dynamic and engaging from the first word to the last.

Yesterday’s Octordle #1325 Answers For September 10, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: BALMY

BALMY Word 2: CREPT

CREPT Word 3: LEECH

LEECH Word 4: BLUFF

BLUFF Word 5: GRIND

GRIND Word 6: REEDY

REEDY Word 7: GLOVE

GLOVE Word 8: ONSET

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!