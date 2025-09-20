Home » Puzzles » Today’s Octordle #1336 Hints And Answers – September 21, 2025

Today’s Octordle #1336 Hints And Answers – September 21, 2025

by Abeer Chawake
by Abeer Chawake

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1336 answers for September 21, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Octordle #1336 Hints For September 21, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition

Today’s Octordle has 2 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels

There are 11 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters

The ending letters for today’s Octordle are: Y, N, R, R, Y, K, G, K

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters

The starting letters for today’s Octordle are : D, T, F, W, N, S, F, C

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J )

Today’s Octordle has 5 uncommon letters

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Octordle #1336 Answers For September 21, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Quordle #1336:

Click to reveal Octordle #1336 Answers for September 21, 2025
  • Word 1: DADDY
  • Word 2: TALON
  • Word 3: FLAIR
  • Word 4: WAGER
  • Word 5: NINNY
  • Word 6: STOCK
  • Word 7: FLING
  • Word 8: CLANK

This Octordle puzzle had a distinct rhythm to it. The inclusion of two words with strong double consonants and a couple of FL- and -NK patterns gave it a percussive, almost onomatopoeic feel. Solving it felt less like a simple vocabulary test and more like uncovering a sequence of sounds and actions, which made for a uniquely engaging and satisfying challenge. It required looking beyond just individual letters and thinking about the structure and feel of the words themselves.

Yesterday’s Octordle #1335 Answers For September 20, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

  • Word 1: CLIMB
  • Word 2: FILLY
  • Word 3: TAROT
  • Word 4: CURLY
  • Word 5: EVOKE
  • Word 6: METRO
  • Word 7: SNARE
  • Word 8: SCOUT

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

  • 🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.
  • 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.
  • Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

  • You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.
  • Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.
  • Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.
  • Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!

A part-time gamer and a full-time Tech Writer. Abeer is a tech enthusiast who keeps track of all the trending gadgets and smartphones. When he isn't busy smashing words with his keyboard, you can find him playing the latest PC Games or binge-watching TV Shows.

