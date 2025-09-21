Today’s Octordle #1337 Hints And Answers – September 22, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1337 answers for September 22, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Octordle #1337 Hints For September 22, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 5 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 15 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are: Y, Y, E, E, P, L, E, Y

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are : A, N, C, L, S, D, D, B

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 4 uncommon letters

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Octordle #1337 Answers For September 22, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Quordle #1337:

Click to reveal Octordle #1337 Answers for September 22, 2025 Word 1: ASSAY

ASSAY Word 2: NERDY

NERDY Word 3: CHUTE

CHUTE Word 4: LEASE

LEASE Word 5: STRIP

STRIP Word 6: DECAL

DECAL Word 7: DODGE

DODGE Word 8: BEEFY

Today’s Octordle presented a significant challenge centered around repeated letters, making precise placement a key to success. A majority of the words contained doubles, demanding more than just identifying the correct letters but also their exact positions. The puzzle offered a few helpful clues with its common vowel patterns and recurring endings, but the overall mix of words, ranging from the straightforward to the slightly more obscure, ensured a well-rounded and engaging experience. It was a classic test of elimination and strategic guessing.

Yesterday’s Octordle #1336 Answers For September 21, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: DADDY

DADDY Word 2: TALON

TALON Word 3: FLAIR

FLAIR Word 4: WAGER

WAGER Word 5: NINNY

NINNY Word 6: STOCK

STOCK Word 7: FLING

FLING Word 8: CLANK

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!