Today’s Octordle #1340 Hints And Answers – September 25, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1340 answers for September 25, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Octordle #1340 Hints For September 25, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 4 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 15 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are: E, E, Y, D, E, Y, L, I

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are: S, B, H, H, A, T, V, R

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 0 uncommon letters

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Octordle #1340 Answers For September 25, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Quordle #1340:

Click to reveal Octordle #1340 Answers for September 25, 2025 Word 1: SLICE

SLICE Word 2: BUTTE

BUTTE Word 3: HOWDY

HOWDY Word 4: HOUND

HOUND Word 5: ATONE

ATONE Word 6: TALLY

TALLY Word 7: VIRAL

VIRAL Word 8: RABBI

Today’s Octordle presented a nice variety pack of words. It moved from the tangible and everyday to more specific terms, including a friendly greeting and even a geographical feature. The inclusion of several words with double letters added a layer of challenge, requiring careful placement of letters. It was a well-balanced puzzle that tested vocabulary across different domains without being overly obscure, making for a satisfying and engaging solve.

Yesterday’s Octordle #1339 Answers For September 24, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: HOTEL

HOTEL Word 2: RHYME

RHYME Word 3: GRAIN

GRAIN Word 4: INLET

INLET Word 5: SUAVE

SUAVE Word 6: CREPE

CREPE Word 7: BROWN

BROWN Word 8: STUMP

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!