Today’s Octordle #1342 Hints And Answers – September 27, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1342 answers for September 27, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Octordle #1342 Hints For September 27, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 2 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 14 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are: E, T, W, Y, Y, T, D, A

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are: G, O, S, M, S, S, S, K

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 2 uncommon letters

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Octordle #1342 Answers For September 27, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today's Octordle #1342:

Click to reveal Octordle #1342 Answers for September 27, 2025 Word 1: GLOVE

GLOVE Word 2: ONSET

ONSET Word 3: SINEW

SINEW Word 4: MOODY

MOODY Word 5: SNOWY

SNOWY Word 6: SHOUT

SHOUT Word 7: STAND

STAND Word 8: KARMA

This Octordle puzzle was a real workout, particularly due to the heavy repetition of certain common letters, which created a deceptive web of possibilities. One letter, in particular, made several appearances as the starting character, demanding careful strategy to untangle the overlapping options. The vocabulary itself was a mix of the concrete and the abstract, moving from tangible objects and actions to more conceptual and atmospheric words, which kept the challenge varied and engaging from start to finish.

Yesterday’s Octordle #1341 Answers For September 26, 2025

In case you missed yesterday's Octordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: POPPY

POPPY Word 2: SERUM

SERUM Word 3: SLIMY

SLIMY Word 4: TOKEN

TOKEN Word 5: STUDY

STUDY Word 6: MAMMA

MAMMA Word 7: CUBIC

CUBIC Word 8: POOCH

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!