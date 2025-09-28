Today’s Octordle #1344 Hints And Answers – September 29, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1344 answers for September 29, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Octordle #1344 Hints For September 29, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 4 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 18 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are R, E, T, N, Y, R, Y, P

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are: W, U, B, G, G, V, L, C

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 11 uncommon letters

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Octordle #1344 Answers For September 29, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Quordle #1344:

Click to reveal Octordle #1344 Answers for September 29, 2025 Word 1: WOOER

WOOER Word 2: UNITE

UNITE Word 3: BEGET

BEGET Word 4: GROAN

GROAN Word 5: GRIMY

GRIMY Word 6: VIPER

VIPER Word 7: LEERY

LEERY Word 8: CRAMP

Today’s puzzle felt like a solid exercise in recognizing letter patterns. The mix of words with repeating vowels and consonants, alongside others with more unique letter combinations, demanded a flexible solving strategy. Shifting between different word structures kept the challenge engaging and provided a satisfying mental workout from the first word to the last.

Yesterday’s Octordle #1343 Answers For September 28, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: WHICH

WHICH Word 2: SKIFF

SKIFF Word 3: SWEEP

SWEEP Word 4: HOUSE

HOUSE Word 5: SULLY

SULLY Word 6: OAKEN

OAKEN Word 7: DRAWL

DRAWL Word 8: CYCLE

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!