Today’s Octordle #1346 Hints And Answers – October 1, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1346 answers for October 1, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Octordle #1346 Hints For October 1, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 3 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 13 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are F, R, T, Y, T, Y, H, E

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are: S, L, U, S, M, S, B, C

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 2 uncommon letter

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Octordle #1346 Answers For October 1, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Quordle #1346:

Click to reveal Octordle #1346 Answers for October 1, 2025 Word 1: SPOOF

SPOOF Word 2: LIVER

LIVER Word 3: UNSET

UNSET Word 4: SORRY

SORRY Word 5: MOIST

MOIST Word 6: SASSY

SASSY Word 7: BENCH

BENCH Word 8: CHIME

Today’s Octordle was a satisfying exercise in fundamentals. The words were familiar, but the challenge lay in juggling the common consonants and vowels that appeared across multiple boards. It was a puzzle that rewarded a systematic approach, especially with the repeated starting letters and tricky double consonants in a couple of the solutions. A solid, classic-feeling puzzle all around.

Yesterday’s Octordle #1345 Answers For September 30, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: WALTZ

WALTZ Word 2: STERN

STERN Word 3: FLUID

FLUID Word 4: BEARD

BEARD Word 5: GOING

GOING Word 6: YOUTH

YOUTH Word 7: ITCHY

ITCHY Word 8: UNMET

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!